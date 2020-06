Arkansas Adds Bentonville’s Payton Simpson to Preferred Walk-on Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Bentonville offensive lineman Payton Simpson to its preferred walk-on class.

He is set to begin his career now with the Hogs. Simpson, 6-4, 335, spent his sophomore season at Shiloh Christian before transferring to Bentonville for his final two seasons. He talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation about his decision.

“Iโ€™d like to thank God who brought me here and now itโ€™s my turn to put in the work to contribute to the team,” Simpson said. “Itโ€™s beyond a dream come true. Itโ€™s surreal. Iโ€™ve been a Razorback fan since day one.”

Simpson turned down offers from Southwest Baptist, East Central, Highland (Kan.) Community College, Mount St. Joseph’s and Mary-Hardin Baylor to attend Arkansas.

He is one of at least 17 preferred walk-ons in Sam Pittman’s first class.

Check out my senior season highlights https://t.co/DNL6YYas6m — Payton Simpson (@Paytonsimps) January 24, 2020

Braden Bratcher, QB, 6-0, 185, Pulaski Academy

Cade Pearson, QB, 6-3, 223, Kilgore (Texas) College

Donte Buckner, RB, 6-1, 192, White Hall

Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel

Beau Cason, WR, 6-4, 205, Shiloh Christian

Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shiloh Christian

Jonas Higson, TE, 6-2, 220, Bentonville West

Payton Simpson, OL, 6-4, 335, Bentonville

Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 220, Little Rock Christian

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-2, 225, Joe T. Robinson

Caleb Fields, LB, 6-0, 217, Fayetteville

Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist

Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias

Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot

George Caratan, P, 6-2, 221, Michigan Transfer