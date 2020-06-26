Arkansas Adds Bentonville’s Payton Simpson to Preferred Walk-on Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Bentonville offensive lineman Payton Simpson to its preferred walk-on class.
He is set to begin his career now with the Hogs. Simpson, 6-4, 335, spent his sophomore season at Shiloh Christian before transferring to Bentonville for his final two seasons. He talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation about his decision.
“I’d like to thank God who brought me here and now it’s my turn to put in the work to contribute to the team,” Simpson said. “It’s beyond a dream come true. It’s surreal. I’ve been a Razorback fan since day one.”
Simpson turned down offers from Southwest Baptist, East Central, Highland (Kan.) Community College, Mount St. Joseph’s and Mary-Hardin Baylor to attend Arkansas.
He is one of at least 17 preferred walk-ons in Sam Pittman’s first class.
Braden Bratcher, QB, 6-0, 185, Pulaski Academy
Cade Pearson, QB, 6-3, 223, Kilgore (Texas) College
Donte Buckner, RB, 6-1, 192, White Hall
Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel
Beau Cason, WR, 6-4, 205, Shiloh Christian
Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shiloh Christian
Jonas Higson, TE, 6-2, 220, Bentonville West
Payton Simpson, OL, 6-4, 335, Bentonville
Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas
Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 220, Little Rock Christian
Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison
Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-2, 225, Joe T. Robinson
Caleb Fields, LB, 6-0, 217, Fayetteville
Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist
Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias
Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot
George Caratan, P, 6-2, 221, Michigan Transfer