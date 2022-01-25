Arkansas Adds Blake Ford to Help With Kickoff Unit

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Arlington (Texas) Lamar Class of 2022 kicker Blake Ford with a preferred walk-on offer.

Ford, 6-1, 210, will be the replacement for Vito Calvaruso, who transferred to Wisconsin following the regular season. Ford has an extremely strong leg and gained the PWO on Saturday while on an unofficial visit to Arkansas.

Ford announced his decision on Twitter tonight. Ford owns a 4.0 grade-point average and was an Adidas All-American.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for 73-yard field goal.

Class of 2022 Preferred Walk-on Commitments

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alphretta King’s Ridges Christian, Ga.

Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, South Florida Transfer, Suwanee North Gwinnett, Ga.

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark

Randall Dennis Jr., 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.

Blake Ford, K, 6-1, 210, Arlington Lamar, Texas

Arkansas Lands D-lineman Randall Dennis Jr.

Randall Dennis Jr. committed earlier Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play