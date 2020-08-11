Arkansas Adds Class of 2022 Center Eli Henderson to Commitment List

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has picked up a pledge from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes Class of 2022 three-star center Eli Henderson.

Henderson, 6-4, 290, announced his decision on Twitter Monday night.

He chose the Hogs over Georgia, Arizona State and others. He is the third commitment in the Class of 2022. He joins Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, and DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, as a pledge to Arkansas.

Sam Pittman had offered Henderson while he was still at Georgia and planned to make him a high priority for the Bulldogs. He was offered by Pittman at Arkansas on Dec. 19 shortly after taking the UA job.

