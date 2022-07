By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Moody (Ala.) Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Davion Dozier has committed to Arkansas.

Dozier, 6-4, 195, chose Arkansas over Duke, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee. He joins Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star Micah Tease as the two wide receivers so far in this class.

He was at Arkansas on June 19 for an unofficial visit. As a junior, Dozier caught 51 passes for 833 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing six times for 23 yards. He returned five kickoffs for 113 yards.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Davion Dozier, WR, 6-4, 195, Moody, Ala.

Micah Tease, WR, 5-11, 180, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Brad Spence, LB, 6-3, 230, Houston Klein Forest, Texas

Jaylon Braxton, CB, 6-0, 170, Frisco Lone Star, Texas

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Dylan Hasz, ATH, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.