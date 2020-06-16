Arkansas Adds Devon Manuel to Commitment List

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has gained a commitment from Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene three-star offensive lineman Devon Manuel.

Manuel announced his decision on Tuesday.

Hog nation I’m all in 🐗❤️ pic.twitter.com/GZ2F5aDRvT — Devon Manuel#77 (@DevonManuel3) June 16, 2020

Manuel, 6-8, 300, visited the University of Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day and was offered at that time. Manuel narrowed his list of 17 offers down to a Top 8 on May 23. That list included Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, Houston, Indiana, Louisiana, UCF and Iowa State. He told Hogville.net on Tuesday why he chose the Razorbacks.

“It was the relationship with Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Brad) Davis,” Manuel said. “The effort they put into making a relationship with me. The family atmosphere that I felt over there.”

He’s the third offensive lineman to commit to the Hogs. He joins Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, and Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest’s Cole Carson, 6-6, 285.

Manuel was going to announce on June 10, but opted to postpone it until June 16. The June 10 was significant in that was his birthday.

Go check out the rest of my Junior Mixtape!💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/uFFCriFc8g pic.twitter.com/C4S9h5tkQa — Devon Manuel#77 (@DevonManuel3) May 15, 2020

Arkansas’ Commitments for Class of of 2021

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian (ESPN four-star)

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert (ESPN four-star)

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union (ESPN, 247Sports, 247Composite four-star)

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne (247Sports four-star)

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.) (247Sports four-star)