Arkansas Adds Fayetteville’s Caleb Fields as PWO Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added at least its 11th preferred walk-on commitment for the Class of 2020 with the addition of Fayetteville’s Caleb Fields.
Fields, 6-0, 217, was offered by Arkansas on March 6 and committed on Wednesday.
As a senior, Fields had 29 tackles, including eight solo, four quarterback hurries, two sacks and a forced fumble. He helped Fayetteville to a 6-6 record.
He also has an offer from Hendrix College. He owns a 3.9 grade-point average and outstanding score on ACT.
Arkansas’ PWO Commitment List:
Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot
Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian
Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City Helias, Mo.
Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel
Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport Calvary Baptist, La.
Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison
Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas
Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-2, 225, Joe T. Robinson
Jonas Higson, TE, 6-2, 220, Bentonville West
Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shiloh Christian
Caleb Fields, LB, 6-0, 217, Fayetteville