Arkansas Adds Former Michigan Punter George Caratan

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Michigan punter George Caratan has opted to transfer to the University of Arkansas.

Caratan entered the transfer portal in December. He announced his decision to attend Arkansas on Sunday.

Caratan chose the Wolverines out of St. Thomas More (Calif.) High School in the Class of 2018. He also drew recruiting attention from Missouri and others once he went into the transfer portal.

In high school he handled all the kicking dutie es for his high school team. Among his honors were first team All-Connecticut selection, averaged 46 yards per punt at St. Thomas More and punted 12 times for a 40-yard average with seven punts downed inside the 20-yard line as a senior at Loyola.

As a kicker in high school, he converted 4-of-5 field goals including a 46-yarder at St. Thomas More and 35 of 41 kickoffs were touchbacks. He converted 2-of-3 field goals and 16-of-17 PATs during his two years on varsity at Loyola. He was successful on a 49-yard field goal as a senior. Hit two field goals and 8-of-9 PATs as a senior after connecting on all eight PATs junior year.

Caratan didn’t play in either of his two years with the Wolverines.