Arkansas Adds Four-Star Running Back to Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Canton (Ga.) Cherokee four-star running back Ebony Jackson to its class.

The storm don’t last forever momma ❤️🙏 #WPS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V1LqmNSB87 — ebony jackson ✞ ¹ (@heavoo6) January 23, 2020

Jackson, 6-1, 200, chose the Hogs over Maryland, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss and others. He was previously committed to Maryland, but flipped to Arkansas during his official visit this past weekend.

“The coaches truly do care,” Jackson said. “Like they said, when you commit to Arkansas, you’re committing to the state of Arkansas and not just the school. That’s cool to me.”

Jackson had committed to Maryland on June 15. Prior to that, Jackson committed to Tennessee on April 6, but then decommitted on May 18.

The speedster’s senior season was cut short by a knee injury in the first game. Before being injured, Jackson rushed three times for three yards and caught a trio of passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. He said he feels healthy now.

“It’s good,” Jackson said. “I tore my ACL, MCL and meniscus.”

Jackson is rated a four-star with ESPN and a three-star with the other two major recruiting services.