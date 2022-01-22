Arkansas Adds Four-Star Tight End Luke Hasz to Commitment List

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its third four-star tight end to the Class of 2023 with the addition of Bixby (Okla.) High School’s Luke Hasz.

Hasz, 6-4, 225, was once committed to Oklahoma, but decommitted when the coaching change in Norman occured. He committed to the Sooners on Aug. 6 then decommitted on Dec. 4.

As a junior, Hasz caught 33 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns. Hasz chose the Hogs over offers from 33 other schools. He helped Bixby to a 13-0 record.

At Arkansas he joins a class that includes Ashdown’s Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225, and Eudora (Kan.) High’s Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225.

Class of 2023 Commitments:

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 160, Converse (Texas) Judson

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora (Kan.)

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-4, 225, Bixby (Okla.)

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 250, Mansfield (Texas)

Joey Su’a, OT, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale (Ala.)

