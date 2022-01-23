Arkansas Adds Georgia DB Who Started 11 Games for the National Champs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas dipping into the transfer portal has landed the Razorbacks an outstanding safety-nickel Latavious Brini who started 11 games for the University of Georgia.

Brini, 6-2, 210, finished the season with 38 tackles, including 23 solo, 2.5 for loss and eight pass breakups. Brini is from Miami Gardens (Fla.) and was a three-star recruit at Mater Charter Academy in the Class of 2018. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from 35 other schools including Arkansas.

When he opted to enter the transfer portal on January 13 he tweeted the following.

“First off I want to thank everybody who help me get here. The memories I’ve created at UGA will never fade. I want to thank Coach Smart and the entire staff for the opportunity to accomplish my dreams.”

Brini played in 13 games this season. His eight pass breakups tied for second on the team. His season high for tackles was five which he had against Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.

He played in seven of the 10 games in 2020 and then started in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. He played in 10 combined games in his first two seasons on campus.

Brini received his undergraduate degree in Human Development and Family Science during Fall 2021 commencement exercises.

He is the fifth transfer to Arkansas out of the portal. He can help at either safety or the nickel. He owns 4.5 speed.

The other Razorback additions from the portal are Oklahoma wide receiver Jaden Haselwood, 6-2, 203, LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern, 6-2, 186, LSU defensive end Landon Jackson, 6-7, 275, and Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, 6-5, 244.