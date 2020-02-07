Live Now
Arkansas Adds Grad Transfer Kicker AJ Reed from Duke

Photo courtesy of Duke Media Relations.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added a talented and proven kicker in Duke grad transfer AJ Reed.

Reed announced the decision on Twitter Thursday night one day after he committed to the Hogs.

Reed, 5-11, 185, will get a chance to replace the graduated Connor Limpert. In 2019 at Duke, Reed was 15 of 18 on field goals with a long of 51. He was perfect on both attempts over 50 yards. All three of his misses came from the 40-49 yard range.

He was perfect on 34 point after touchdowns and scored 79 points. Reed attended Prattville (Ala.) High School. Reed was a semifinalist for the Groza Award in 2019.

Reed had a 3.8 grade-point average at Duke. He will have one year to play one at Arkansas.

