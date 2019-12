FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas batted .500 at Harvey (La.) Helen Cox on Wednesday.

They landed three-star linebacker Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 205, but saw safety Donovan Johnson, 6-2, 180, stick with his commitment to Virginia.

Burrle was once committed to UTSA, but opted to reopen his recruiting on Dec. 2. Colorado, Kentucky and others offered him and hoped to land him, but the Hogs got his signature.