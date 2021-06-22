Arkansas Adds Long Snapper Elijah Stein To Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas plans to sign a long snapper and punter in the Class of 2022 and now Scott Fountain is halfway finished with that task.

Arkansas will sign Cambridge (Wis.) long snapper Elijah Stein, 6-3, 210, as a scholarship recruit. He announced his commitment on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Stein is rated the nation’s No. 4 long snapper by Kohl’s Professional Camps. Arkansas held its specialist camp this past Sunday.

Here’s the scouting report on Stein from Kohl.

“Stein is a special talent in the 2022 class and someone who still hasn’t reached his full potential. He snaps one of the fastest footballs I have ever seen at the high school level but is also one of the most consistent. During the Kohl’s Texas Showcase, he finished with a blazing snap time of .64 seconds and scored on 10 of his 12 long snaps. Stein showed impressive athleticism for his size by measuring in at 6’,3” and running a 4.77 second 40-yard dash. Stein not only is one of the best prospects in the country, he is also a wonderful individual.”

Stein will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio this January.

Stein also drew high praise and All-America status from Rubio Long Snapping.

Arkansas now has 11 commitments in the Class of 2022.

