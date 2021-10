FAYETTEVILLE — Georgetown (Texas) long snapper Briggs Magee has committed to attend Arkansas and play football.

Magee, 6-2, 220, is ranked the No. 1 long snapper in Texas and No. 14 in the nation. He announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night.

Arkansas has a commitment from Cambridge (Wis.) long snapper Eli Stein to sign in December. Current long snapper Jordan Silver is a senior.