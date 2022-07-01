By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Pinson Valley (Ala.) three-star safety TJ Metcalf has committed to Arkansas.

Metcalf, 6-1, 185, went public with his commitment on Friday. Metcalf had 24 offers and chose the Hogs over Penn State, Ole Miss and Jackson State. They were the others as he released a Final 4 on June 29.

Click here for commitment video.

Metcalf officially visited Arkansas the June 10 weekend and was at Penn State this past week. Metcalf has been to Arkansas for Prospect Days as well. Following his official visit he talked about the highlight at Arkansas and Sam Pittman.

“The highlight was probably being around Coach Pittman when we were going out to eat,” Metcalf said. “Seeing that he’s just a real cool guy to be around. Got to hang out with the players, see what the college life is like, see if this is the place I want to come, and they did a great job showing that.”

His brother, Tevis, is a Class of 2024 recruit. The two want to go to same school.

“Me and my brother both have an offer here,” Metcalf said. “We want to play with each other in college and Arkansas is giving us the opportunity to do that. It just makes it a plus for them to get both of us.”

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.