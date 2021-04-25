Arkansas Adds Second Graduate Transfer D-lineman Sunday With John Ridgeway Joining the Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Illinois State defensive tackle John Ridgeway committed to Arkansas on Sunday.

Ridgeway, 6-6, 325, joins former Missouri defensive lineman Markell Utsey, 6-4, 295, in joining the Hogs on Sunday. Both will eligible for the 2021 season.

I want to thank all the schools who showed interest in me and offering me. I am extremely blessed for the opportunities. But at this time after thoroughly weighing my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Arkansas!!! 🐗 #WPS @CoachSamPittman @CoachAshDL pic.twitter.com/ltjsVudyIU — John Ridgeway III (@ridgeway_79) April 25, 2021

Ridgeway entered the transfer portal on Monday. Arkansas was the first to offer. However then Texas, Indiana, Penn State, USC, Michigan, Iowa, Arizona State and Tennessee all followed with offers.

Ridgeway and his teammates played in four games this spring before opting out of the reamainder of the season anticipating a full schedule this fall. In those four games, Ridgeway had 22 tackles, 14 solo, three for loss, one interception, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries.

That followed a 2019 season that saw him collect 50 tackles, including 28 solo, three for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. In 2018 as a redshirt freshman, Ridgeway played in 11 games with 10 starts. He finished with 30 tackles, nine solo, two for loss, a sack and one fumble recovery. He was named a Freshman All-America by Phil Steele. He was also named to the Missouri Valley All-Newcomer team.

He signed with Illinois State out of Bloomington (Ill.) High School where he was a three-time varsity letter winner for football. He was an all Big-12 offensive line selection and all-state defensive line selection in 2017. He lettered four times in wrestling, winning the Illinois state championship title in 2017 after placing fourth at the championships in 2016. Competed in the shot put and discus during his sophomore and senior years. Named Bloomington High School’s Athlete of the Year in 2017.