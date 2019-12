FAYETTEVILLE — Crowley (Texas) three-star running back Dominique Johnson committed to Missouri on June 2, but on Wednesday he signed with Arkansas.

Arkansas has hired Barry Odom, Brad Davis and Sam Carter from Missouri and that was a big influence in Johnson’s decision to flip to the Hogs.

Johnson, 6-1, 213, and Crowley finished 9-2 this season. He rushed for 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Johnson was the first letter of intent announced officially by Arkansas this morning.