Arkansas Adds Talented Cornerback to Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has added Phenix City (Ala.) Central cornerback Mike Harris to the Class of 2020.

Harris was at Arkansas this weekend on an official visit and verbally committed to Chad Morris and his staff.

Harris, 6-1, 180, talked about why he made his decision.

“It feels like home and I can be with my brother someone I’m comfortable being around,” Harris said.

Harris’ brother he’s referring to is true freshman running back A’Montae Spivey who was a high school teammate at Phenix City Central. Spivey hosted Harris on the trip.

“I had a chance to be back with my brother and spend a lot of time with the coaches,” Harris said. “He’s saying it’s a great place to be at and safe place It’s more of place that you are more likely to succeed because because you don’t have any outside trouble around.”

What else did Spivey show you while on the trip?

“He showed me more of the city outside more than just football,” Harris said.

Other than getting to be with Spivey, what was the highlight of the trip?

“Seeing the facilities,” Harris said. “I always love seeing the facilities every time I go out on a visit.”

Who was at the top of your recruiting list with Arkansas?

“Alabama and LSU most definitely,” Harris said.

At Arkansas, Harris will be coached by Mark Smith and Ron Cooper. What are your thoughts on them?

“They’re some great coaches,” Harris said. “I love them. I got a chance to talk to them and sit down with them and learn more about them.”

What did Arkansas’ coaches like about you when they saw you play?

“My speed,” Harris said. “Speed and physical. My heart is bigger than my size. Most people have size but most people don’t have the heart to come down to come down and just hit someone. Every time I see someone with different jersey it’s just fun for me to hit somebody.”

Harris is rated a three-star recruit and has approximately 16 offers. Harris and his teammates are 9-1 on the season and will face Fairhope (Ala.) on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the state playoffs. Central won the state championship in 2018.