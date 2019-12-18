Arkansas Adds Talented Defensive Back

Live Now
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star defensive back Myles Slusher.

Slusher, 6-0, 181, visited Arkansas this past weekend. He had been committed to Oregon, but chose the Hogs over the Ducks, Nebraska and UCLA.

Distance to home was a factor and also he was impressed with Sam Pittman who was responsible for him getting an offer to Georgia.

Slusher is one of seven known recruits to sign with Arkansas so far today. They are waiting on Memphis (Tenn.) Central wide receiver and safety Darin Turner on Thursday.

