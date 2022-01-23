Arkansas Adds Talented Linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr. From Familiar School

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ hot weekend continued early Sunday when Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Class of 2023 three-star linebacker Everett Rousseau Jr. committed to the Hogs.

He is from the same school that has sent running back Rashod Dubinion and former OU wide receiver Jaden Haselwood to the Razorbacks. In addition, Arkansas assistant Jimmy Smith is a former head coach there.

Rousseau, 6-2, 220, was one of Mike Scherer’s priorities at linebacker in this class.

Rousseau was at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. He joins Bixby (Okla.) four-star tight end Luke Hasz in choosing the Hogs.

Class of 2023 Commitments:

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 160, Converse (Texas) Judson

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora (Kan.)

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-4, 225, Bixby (Okla.)

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 250, Mansfield (Texas)

Everett Rousseau Jr., LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Joey Su’a, OT, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale (Ala.)