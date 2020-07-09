Arkansas Adds Three-Star Defensive Back Chase Lowery to Commitment List

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Frisco (Texas) High School three-star cornerback Chase Lowery.

Lowery, 6-0, 180, announced his decision on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Lowery had narrowed his long list of offers to eight on June 30. In addition to the Razorbacks, he had Texas Tech, Oregon State, Memphis, San Diego State, Michigan State, Purdue and Pitt on the list.

As a junior, Lowery did a little of everything for the Raccoons. Lowery had 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions one returned for touchdown, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. On offense, he caught 34 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He took two punts back for touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Arkansas’ Sam Carter offered Lowery a scholarship on June 18.

Arkansas’ Commitment List:

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 172, DeSoto (Texas)

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Christopher Paul Jr., LB, 6-1, 230, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Chase Lowery, DB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, DB, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Keuan Parker, DB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Rocket Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)

Click here for highlights.