Arkansas Adds Transfer Punter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has added former Vanderbilt and Colorado punter Sam Loy.

Loy announced his decision on Twitter thanking the Arkansas staff for getting him back to the SEC.

Loy was an All-SEC Freshman punter at Vanderbilt in 2016. He punted two years at Vanderbilt before transferring to Colorado. He redshirted due to the transfer rule at Colorado in 2018.

In two years with Vanderbilt Loy punted 132 times averaging 41 yards per punt. He had 34 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 34 more fair caught and 10 touchbacks. He averaged 41 yards per punt.

At San Clemente (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, Loy was rated a five-star recruit by Kornblue Kicking Service and was the nation’s No. 1 punter.

At Arkansas, Loy will rejoin Daniel Da Prato who coaches special teams and came over from Colorado following the 2018 season.