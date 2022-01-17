Arkansas Adds Transfer Quarterback Cade Fortin

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has dipped into the transfer portal to add to add former University of North Carolina and South Florida quarterback Cade Fortin.

Fortin, 6-3, 221, signed with North Carolina out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett High School in the Class of 2018. He was a three-star recruit. He played at North Carolina in 2018 and 2019.

He transferred to USF for the 2020 season. In 2021 at USF, he played in five games. He completed 25 of 48 passes for 183 yards and two interceptions. He rushed nine times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

At Arkansas, Fortin will be a preferred walk-on who will enroll at midterm. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

