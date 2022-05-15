FAYETTEVILLLE — Arkansas has landed former Toledo and Georgia wide receiver Matt Landers.

Landers, 6-5, 200, took an official visit to Arkansas on May 11-12. Once he entered the portal he looked hard at Arkansas, Miami (Fla.) and Auburn. He committed to the Hogs today.

“Really just a great fit,” Landers said. “Great organization. Great offensive coordinator, great receivers coach and great staff. Like I said just familiar faces.”

For Landers it was a return to a stadium where he had played once previously. Landers was part of a Georgia team that beat Arkansas 37-10 in Sam Pittman’s head coaching debut on Sept. 26, 2020. In that game, Landers caught two passes for 27 yards.

Following 2020 season, Landers transferred to Toledo where he played for a season. At Toledo in 2021, Landers caught 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns. Prior to that Landers spent three seasons at Georgia and played in 25 games. In 2020, Landers grabbed 10 passes for 105 yards.

In 2017 at St. Petersburg (Fla.) High School, Landers caught 40 passes for 719 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 24 offers out of high school and was a three-star recruit. Kenny Guiton was his lead recruiter for the Hogs.

Landers joins former Sooner wide receiver Jadon Haselwood in transferring to Arkansas.