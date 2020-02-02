Arkansas Adds Wynne’s Terry Wells for Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has picked up its first commitment for the Class of 2021 with the addition of Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells.

Wells, 6-5, 290, committed to the Hogs while attending a Junior Day in Fayetteville on Saturday.

He talked about why he chose the Hogs.

“First off, I love the program and I love the coaches,” an excited Wells said. “I feel at home. I’m just trying to help the team win an SEC championship.”

Wells talked about the reaction of Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis when he told them he was committed.

“They were super excited,” Wells said.

Wells chose the Hogs over offers from Kansas, Southern Miss and Arkansas State. He attended a national combine in San Antonio in early January and was one of the standouts.