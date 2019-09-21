Arkansas Baseball Commitment Making Statement on Gridiron

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bryant Class of 2021 quarterback Austin Ledbetter is committed to Arkansas, but it’s for baseball.

Ledbetter, 6-1, 190, helped lead Bryant to a 42-13 victory over Fayetteville on Friday night. He had a 51-yard touchdown pass to Tre’vun Herron and a 60-yarder to Myles Aldridge. Following the game, Ledbetter talked about the Bryant win.

“Offensively we have some bumps and things like that we need to clean up,” Ledbetter said. “We just need some more execution on the offensive side. Defense is doing really well. They put up zero against (Bentonville) West and put up [13] against Fayetteville which is a very good, skilled team. Now we just need to keep the train going.”

Bryant coach Buck James talked about Ledbetter and how he’s helping on the gridiron.

“Austin waited,” James said. “He was a good player for us last year. We played him in some crunch time. He’s just a winner. Before that kid is done I think he’s gonna be some kind of special. He sees it. He’s like a coach on the field. He knows it’s gonna happen before it happens. He throws them open. He has a lot of intangibles you don’t just see on Friday night. I think this guy could be one heck of a college quarterback.”

Ledbetter is pleased to be a part of what Dave Van Horn is building in baseball.

“It’s unbelievable,” Ledbetter said. “Just the atmosphere of Baum. Just being there.”

When told of the attendance at an exhibition game between Arkansas and Oklahoma on Friday night Ledbetter was impressed.

“That’s amazing,” Ledbetter said.

He wasn’t able to make it to Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday night to take in some baseball, but will be in Fayetteville today to watch the Razorbacks take on San Jose State in football.

Who are some of the Razorback baseball players you look up to the most?

“I used to when Evan Lee was there I looked up to Evan Lee,” Ledbetter said. “I used to work out with Evan when he was at Bryant. Blaine Knight was a Bryant kid. They’re all good dudes and I just like to watch them play.”

You are committed to the baseball team, but any chance you want to play quarterback beyond high school?

“Yes sir, I would like to play both if I get an opportunity,” Ledbetter said. “I do plan on playing both, but I have a lot of time to decide.”

In baseball, Ledbetter is capable of helping at multiple aspects of the game much like Lee did when he was with the Hogs. Lee played outfielder, designated hitter and pitcher for Van Horn.

“I think I will pitch,” Ledbetter said. “They have talked to me about playing corner that’s what I played in the summer. In high school ball I play the corner and pitch a lot.”

Ledbetter talked about the pitches he uses to get opposing hitters out.

“I work with the two-seam, change up and curve ball,” Ledbetter said. “I’m working on a slider right now.”