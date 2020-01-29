Arkansas’ Class of 2020 at This Time by Position

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) throws a pass as he is pressured by Miami defensive lineman Scott Patchan (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has approximately seven spots remaining in the Class of 2020.

They will host some more recruits this weekend. Here’s a position-by-position look at each spot right now.

Quarterback

Feleipe Franks, 6-6, 238, Florida Transfer — At Florida, Franks completed 367 of 622 passes for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 189 times for 438 yards and eight more touchdowns. Enrolled at Arkansas.

Running Back

Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas — Rushed for 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. Was set to sign with Missouri, but then flipped to Arkansas. Signed on Dec. 18.

Ebony Jackson, 6-0, 200, Canton Cherokee, Ga. — Tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in the first game of his senior season. Committed to Arkansas, plans to sign Feb. 5.

Wide Receiver

Darin Turner, 6-3, 206, Memphis Central, Tenn. — Could end up at safety instead of wide receiver. As senior, caught 20 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, had 13.5 tackles, one for loss, five interceptions and six pass breakups. Enrolled at midterm.

Offensive Line

Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315, Memphis White Station, Tenn. — Signed with Arkansas on Dec. 18. Was committed to Missouri, but flipped to Arkansas on the first day of the early signing period.

Defensive Line

Blayne Toll, 6-5, 244, Hazen — Talented and versatile athlete who could play any spot on the defensive line. Enrolled at midterm.

Julius Coates, 6-6, 270, East Mississippi Community College — Will play defensive end. As sophomore, he finished with 30 tackles, 19 solo, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, pair of recovered fumbles and a couple of pass breakups. Enrolled at midterm.

Jaqualin McGhee, 6-4, 255, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga. — As senior, finished with 65 tackles, 19 for loss, eight sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and a blocked punt. Is versatile enough to play anywhere on defensive line. Committed and planning to sign Feb. 5.

Eric Thomas, 6-3, 230, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Fla. — At his size, he could be a defensive end, but the Hogs recruited him because of his athleticism and someone who is capable of playing multiple positions. As senior, finished with 60 tackles, 46 unassisted, 27 for loss, 14.5 sacks, one interception and six forced fumbles. Committed and planning to sign Feb. 5.

Linebacker

Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro — Signed on Dec. 18 and could be either defensive end or linebacker. Big-time player. As senior, finished with 114 tackles, 85 unassisted, 23 for loss, 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two recovered ones.

Catrell Wallace, 6-5, 210, Bryant — Signed on Dec. 18. Could end up at defensive end or linebacker. Very fast athlete who is capable of making big plays. Helped lead Bryant to back-to-back state championships in Class 7A.

Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La. — Signed with Arkansas on Dec. 18 and is enrolled now. Very speedy linebacker.

Jacorrei Turner, 6-4, 205, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Ga. — As senior, finished with 45 tackles, 31 solo, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. On offense, caught 27 passes for 437 yards and seven touchdowns. Committed and will sign Feb. 5.

JT Towers, 6-4, 210, Joe T. Robinson — As senior, finished with 171 tackles, 105 solo, 47 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles. Committed and will sign Feb. 5.

Defensive Back

Myles Slusher, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla. — Signed with Arkansas on Dec. 18 and enrolled at midterm. Finshed with 26 tackles, two for loss, one sack, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception returned for touchdown.

Nick Turner, 6-0, 186, New Orleans Brother Martin, La. — Committed and will sign Feb. 5. Very fast defensive back who can play corner or safety.

Khari Johnson, 6-0, 184, Suffield Academy, Conn. — Played both ways at his high school. On offense, rushed 10 times for 55 yards and touchdown. Caught 19 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, finished with 36 tackles, 28 solo, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Committed and will sign on Feb. 5.

Jerry Jacobs, 5-11, 204, Arkansas State Transfer — Enrolled at Arkansas. 2019 season at Arkansas State was cut short due to knee injury. Still finished with 21 tackles, 16 solo, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. That followed up the 2018 season when he had 32 tackles, 25 solo, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble.