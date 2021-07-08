Arkansas’ Class of 2022 Taking Shape With Busy Summer

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Class of 2022 is beginning to take shape and there’s still a few possible, even likely, additions in July.

The Razorbacks have 15 public commitments at this time with three being added since last Friday. Some positions seem to basically be set with some others still needing some additions.

The Hogs have added at least one recruit to all positions except quarterback. On offense, the Hogs have two running backs, a wide receiver, pair of tight ends and three on the offensive line. It would seem that running back and tight end recruiting is completed in this class.

Little Rock Parkview’s James Jointer, 6-0 1/2, 211, and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove’s Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 180, are the running backs. When you team them with AJ Green, Javion Hunt and Raheim Sanders, all signed in Class of 2021, it appears Jimmy Smith has recruited at a very high level since arriving.

Dowell Loggains was a late hire by Sam Pittman due to the timing of Brad Davis leaving the staff. But fortunately Cody Kennedy had done a very good job of holding onto Clarendon’s Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212, and then adding, with help from Loggains, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County’s Tyrus Washington, 6-4, 230, on Wednesday. Loggains can now turn his attention to some big-time tight ends in the Class of 2023.

Arkansas wants four offensive linemen in the Class of 2022. They currently have Maumelle’s Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300; Joe T. Robinson’s E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 330; and Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes’ Eli Henderson, 6-4, 305. Having three in the fold already allows Kennedy to be particular when it comes to adding the fourth one.

At wide receiver, Arkansas has a commitment from Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 180. McAdoo and some of those linemen in Pulaski County are who Hogville.net considers the top prospects inside the state. Arkansas flipped McAdoo away from Florida State. Kenny Guiton will likely add at least two more wide receivers to this class. Two wide receivers have already taken an official visit to Arkansas. Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic’s Chandler Smith, 6-3, 180, committed to Florida. Gladewater’s DJ Allen, 6-0, 190, visited Arkansas June 18-20 and has the Hogs in his Final 4 along with USC, Baylor and TCU. Look for some more wide receivers make their way to Fayetteville in coming weeks and months for official visits.

On defense, the Hogs have two linemen, a pair of linebackers, one cornerback and a safety committed at this time. Expect some more help on this side of the ball jumping on soon.

The defensive line has Greenland’s JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257, and Maumelle’s Nico Davillier, 6-5, 270, in the fold. Both are big linemen who can run. Davillier and his teammate at Maumelle, Chamblee, are as good as any prospects in the state. Hollingsworth should thrive in college when he concentrates on just the defensive line. Jermial Ashley will likely sign at least four linemen. The Hogs hosted Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers’ Patrick Kutas, 6-6, 295, for an official visit the weekend of June 11-13. Kutas has a Top 4 of Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois and Florida State. It was a blow to Arkansas when Mount Pleasant (Texas) standout Tre Emory, 6-4, 300, committed to Baylor before visiting the Hogs. Arkansas hosted Middletown (Del.) defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye, 6-5, 250, for an official visit June 4-6, but has since dropped out of his Top 5.

At linebacker, Arkansas has commitments from Shiloh Christian’s Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225, Canton (Ohio) McKinley’s Mani Powell, 6-2, 225. Henley committed on the same day he was offered a scholarship while Powell jumped on board this past Friday. However, he won’t play his senior season at McKinley High School. The Hogs could add Duncanville (Texas) standout Jordan Crook, 6-0, 225, later this month too. Crook was committed to Oklahoma State, but chose to reopen his recruiting following a weekend trip to Fayetteville June 25-27. Michael Scherer has done an outstanding job restocking the linebacker position.

Arkansas has a commitment from Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-2, 175, and Belleville (Mich.) safety Myles Rowser, 6-1, 185. Both are big-time players. The Hogs also appear to be in the driver’s seat for Milan (Tenn.) safety Anthony Brown, 6-2, 190, and Little Rock Parkview safety Jaylon White, 6-3, 205. Assuming Sam Carter adds that pair to go with two he has then maybe the Hogs add another cornerback as well.

Scott Fountain has a commitment from Cambridge (Wis.) long snapper Eli Stein, 6-3, 215. He also plans to sign a punter in the Class of 2022.