Arkansas Closes Early Signing Day With Bang on Defensive Line, Adds 3 Standouts in Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had one defensive lineman going into Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period, but ended it with three.

Vian (Okla.) defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275, switched from Texas Tech to Arkansas on July 17. On Wednesday, the Razorbacks added Jones College (Miss.) defensive tackle Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310, and then capped the day off with Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities defensive tackle Cameron Ball, 6-5, 301. Sam Pittman talked about landing the three linemen.

“I think it is big and they are big physically,” Pittman said. “That was big to pick up Cam Ball on a public announcement today. We’ve known for quite awhile. And Jalen Williams. Now we still have some scholarships available and I think we still need at least one more D-lineman, preferably maybe a pass-rushing defensive end.

“And at least one more offensive lineman. If I had my druthers I’d like to go 2 and 2 on both sides. We have one available scholarship and we can push three forward. But as of right now, the thoughts are going big and going on both sides of the ball, but obviously we would take the positions of need if somebody gets in the transfer portal that we think could help us.”

Wright turned down Oklahoma State and others to become a Razorback. As a senior, he had 56 tackles, 27 for loss, 12 sacks, two recovered fumbles and blocked five punts while helping his squad to a 9-2 mark. As a junior, made 124 tackles and 14 sacks while helping Vian High School to a 12-2 record and a state-runner up finish. As a sophomore, made 91 stops with 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdowns. His freshman season, made 48 tackles with three sacks.

Pittman liked what he saw on tape of Wright.

“Solomon Wright, I loved him,” Pittman said. “I loved him on tape. He has great explosiveness and can really run. He’s not quite as tall as your typical D-lineman would be in the SEC, but he’s also much quicker. He can also run. I loved him when I saw him on tape. I knew his daddy. You know his dad, Kenyatta, played there at Oklahoma State and he’s a wonderful guy. We went after him hard and I was really happy we were able to sign him.”

Ball chose the Hogs over 38 other offers including Georgia Tech and Arizona State at the end. As a senior, Ball helped lead his team to a 4-5 mark. He finished with 42 tackles, including 40 solo, two for loss, four sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

“Then Cam Ball we’ve recruited him it seems like forever as well,” Pittman said. “He’s a guy that I think a lot of teams looked at both ways, offensive or defensive line, but he wants to play D-line. Our needs are both sides, but we need some young, big defensive linemen and he was able to fit that bill. We were very fortunate to be able to get him.”

Williams chose the Hogs over Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri and many others. Due to COVID, Williams and his teammates only played five games this fall going 3-2 and had one game canceled. He finished with 30 tackles, nine solo, 2.5 for loss, a sack and one quarterback hurry.

In 2019, played in all 10 games, earning the start in six. He was second team All-MACJC. Finished with 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a pair of quarterback hurries. Had a season-high eight tackles at Southwest Mississippi.

Played on the defensive and offensive lines for head coach Osborn Holmes at Tylertown (Miss.) HS. As a senior, made 111 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries. As a junior made 102 tackles. Named all-district three times

“Jalen Williams, we’ve been on him for a long time,” Pittman said. “He was a high school qualifier and we tried to get him last year to come in and help us. He wanted to wait and see his other options and different things. Play there at the junior college and all that stuff. We were able to get him and he’s over 300 pounds.”

Arkansas had Jonathan Marshall and Xavier Kelly inside on the line along with end Dorian Gerald as seniors in 2020. Obviously seniors are eligible to return, but many may opt to try for NFL or move on to a career. All three of Wednesday’s defensive line signees could have a big impact in 2021. Williams will be at Arkansas at midterm while the other two will report in late May or early June.