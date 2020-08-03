Arkansas Closing in on Talented Class in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has 18 commitments for the Class of 2021 in addition to a transfer from Oklahoma who will count forward.

That leaves Arkansas with six spots to fill in the Class of 2021 assuming everyone who is currently committed sticks with their pledge. In a weird year for everything imagining no football recruit changes his mind before signing is likely fool’s gold, but for now we will assume that.

In this class, the Razorbacks have done a good job of shoring up some holes on offense. They have added San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian’s Lucas Coley, 6-1, 205, and Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, at quarterback. Coley and Rogers are both dual-threat quarterbacks.

Arkansas has two senior running backs on the team this season. So they have gained pledges from the two best running backs in Oklahoma. Tulsa Union’s AJ Green, 5-11, 190, and Oklahoma City Carl Albert’s Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, both have a chance to contribute very early with the Razorbacks. Both are very fast and talented.

The wide receiver position has seen Arkansas add Oklahoma City John Marshall’s Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 170, and DeSoto (Texas) High School’s Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 175. Rockledge (Fla.) High School’s Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, 6-2, 210, can play wide receiver or defensive back. The Hogs have also added Oklahoma transfer Jaquayln Crawford, 5-10, 165. He will sit out the 2021 season then have two years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas landed its top tight end target with the addition of Little Rock Parkview’s Erin Outley, 6-4, 247. Outley chose the Hogs over a long list of national powers. He caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

Sam Pittman’s specialty is the offensive line. As one would expect, the Hogs are doing well on the line. They have added Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest’s Cole Carson, 6-6, 285, Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, and Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300. This is a spot on offense where they could still add another recruit. They are still on several targets.

The Hogs also have added the nation’s No. 2 kicker in Moore (Okla.) Southmoore’s Cameron Little, 6-2, 170. He is expected to be A.J. Reed’s replacement next season.

On defense, Arkansas has Vian (Okla.) High School’s Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275, on the defensive line. They flipped him from Texas Tech. He has a chance to play very early at Arkansas. The Hogs will still add 2-3 more on the line in this class.

At linebacker, Arkansas has Jonesboro’s Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, and Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County’s Christopher Paul Jr., 6-1, 235. Arkansas could stand pat here or add one more depending on what happens at a few other positions.

The secondary has added Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington’s Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173, and Frisco (Texas) High School’s Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180, at cornerback. Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep’s Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195, is slated to play safety. Sanders can play in the secondary or at wide receiver. Expect the Hogs to add 1-2 more defensive backs in this class.