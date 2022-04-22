FAYETTEVILLE — Converse (Texas) Judson Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans has decommitted from Arkansas.

Evans committed to Arkansas on Nov. 25, but he has enjoyed extreme success in track recently and also gained several new offers. He took to Twitter for his decision to drop his verbal pledge to the Hogs.

Since his commitment to Arkansas, he has been offered by Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, UNLV, Connecticut, Colorado and Utah. He holds 22 offers in all.

The Razorbacks now have 10 commitments.