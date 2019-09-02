Arkansas Commitment Morris Receives Weekly Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Highland Park (Texas) four-star quarterback Chandler Morris has been named the Offensive Player of the Week by the Dallas Morning News.

The honor comes following Morris’ school record 664 yards of total offense in a 66-59 victory over Rockwall on Friday night. Morris, who is the son of Chad Morris and is committed to the Razorbacks, completed 27 of 43 passes for 479 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 185 yards and four more touchdowns.

Morris committed to Arkansas on June 14 over offers from such schools as Auburn, Clemson, Oklahoma and others.

He led the Scots to the state championship last year and hopes to do the same in his senior season.

Morris and his teammates will be at Mesquite (Texas) Horn on Friday night in a non-conference game. Horn defeated Tyler (Texas) John Tyler 38-17 this past Friday night to also move to 1-0 on the season. Kickoff Friday will be at 7:30 p.m.