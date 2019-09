FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr cornerback Jamie Vance has opted to reopen his recruiting.

He committed to Arkansas on Feb. 26, but on Sunday, one day after the Hogs lost to San Jose State, he has decided to decommit.

Vance is a three-star recruit and was a teammate of Arkansas freshman cornerback Devin Bush in high school.

Arkansas now has 15 commitments for the Class of 2020.