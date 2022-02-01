FAYETTEVILE — Arkansas continues to add to its talented preferred walk-on class with the addition of Bryant offensive lineman Brooks Edmondson.

Edmondson, 6-4, 295, made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

Click here for his commitment tweet.

Edmonson chose the Hogs over Princeton and also drew an early offer from Kansas before the coaching change in Lawrence. Edmonson was a key member of Bryant’s offensive line that has helped pave the way for four consecutive Class 7A state championships.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alpharetta King’s Ridge Christian, Ga.

Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, FIU Transfer

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark

Randall Dennis Jr, DL, 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.

Blake Ford, K, 6-1, 210, Arlington Lamar, Texas

Kai Hamilton, OL, 6-4, 305, Hope

Daryl Searcy, RB, 6-0, 211, Joe T. Robinson

Kam Bibby, WR, 6-1. 180, El Dorado

John Paul Pickens, DB, 6-1, 185, Jonesboro

Brooks Edmonson, OL, 6-4, 295, Bryant