FAYETTEVILE — Arkansas continues to add to its talented preferred walk-on class with the addition of Bryant offensive lineman Brooks Edmondson.
Edmondson, 6-4, 295, made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.
Click here for his commitment tweet.
Edmonson chose the Hogs over Princeton and also drew an early offer from Kansas before the coaching change in Lawrence. Edmonson was a key member of Bryant’s offensive line that has helped pave the way for four consecutive Class 7A state championships.
Arkansas’ Commitments:
Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy
Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas
Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alpharetta King’s Ridge Christian, Ga.
Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs
Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, FIU Transfer
Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark
Randall Dennis Jr, DL, 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.
Blake Ford, K, 6-1, 210, Arlington Lamar, Texas
Kai Hamilton, OL, 6-4, 305, Hope
Daryl Searcy, RB, 6-0, 211, Joe T. Robinson
Kam Bibby, WR, 6-1. 180, El Dorado
John Paul Pickens, DB, 6-1, 185, Jonesboro
Brooks Edmonson, OL, 6-4, 295, Bryant