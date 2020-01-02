Arkansas Continues to add Visitors to Upcoming Weekends

FAYETTEVILLE — It appears Arkansas will have a second chance at a talented tight end.

Crockett (Texas) three-star tight end Allen Horace, 6-4, 250, committed to Arkansas on April 14. However, when the Razorbacks fired Chad Morris on Nov. 10 Horace decommitted on the next day.

On Wednesday he tweeted out his final three schools that he will visit in January.

Happy New Year to everybody, with that being said these are the 3 schools I will be focusing on! #WPS #GoTerps #DrawTheLine pic.twitter.com/CGHa6lDngq — not allenraay.🤢 (@allenraay) January 1, 2020

He took an official visit to Arkansas on April 13, but since he still hasn’t used all five of his visits he will take another trip to Fayetteville. Horace also attended a Prospect Day in Fayetteville as well as one of the summer camps.

UTSA could be a serious threat to Arkansas and Maryland since he was recruited by Barry Lunney Jr. and Jeff Traylor when they were in Fayetteville. Traylor is now the head coach at UTSA and Lunney is offensive coordinator. Kurt Traylor coaches the tight ends.

As a senior, Horace caught 35 passes for 552 yards and seven touchdowns.

More Visitors

The Jan. 17-19 weekend is shaping up to be a huge one for Sam Pittman and his staff.

Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside three-star cornerback Rashad Battle, 6-3, 185, has set his visit to Arkansas for that weekend. Battle is the type prospect who could come in and compete for immediate playing time.

Keeping Some of Best Home

Pittman has said he will wants to recruit the state and give preferred walk-on offers to deserving prospects.

Several key players in the state have stated an interest in staying home and playing for the Hogs. Both Watson Chapel athlete Kevin Compton, 6-2, 175, and Harrison linebacker Brooks Both, 6-0, 225, will officially visit the Jan. 31-Feb. 2 weekend.

Both had 115 tackles, including 51 solo, two for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a recovered one in 2019. Compton was a standout on both sides of the ball.

Several others have stated an interest in attending Arkansas. Among them are the Shiloh Christian pair of standout wide receivers. Truitt Tollett, 6-2 179, caught 134 passes for 2,046 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior. Beau Cason, 6-4, 195, added 51 receptions for 722 yards and nine touchdowns.

The White Hall pair of running back Donte Buckner, 6-1, 192, and two-way lineman AJ Johnson, 6-2, 300, are also interested. Buckner rushed for 1,859 yards and had 26 touchdowns as a senior.

Dumas athlete DJ Russell, 6-4 210, is another talented in-state player interested in being a Razorback. He can play various positions on both sides of the ball.