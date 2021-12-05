Arkansas Continues to Impress Four-Star WR Sam Mbake

FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star wide receiver Sam Mbake took his lone official visit of the recruiting cycle and it was to Arkansas this weekend.

Mbake, 6-3, 195, has the Hogs at the top of his list and enjoyed his official visit. He had previously visited Oct. 17 for the Auburn game.

“It went pretty good,” Mbake said. “It was a very eye opener. This being my second round trip to Fayetteville. A real good visit.”

Kenny Guiton is the lead recruiter for Mbake and the highlight of the visit was a simple one for the talented receiver.

“I would say the highlight of the trip was probably going out to eat dinner with the coaches,” Mbake said. “Just building the relationship and getting to know them better.”

Guiton has made a strong impression on Mbake.

“He’s a real good dude,” Mbake said. “Just even like over this official visit meeting him some more he’s a really funny dude. Real loving dude he cares about his players down to earth type guy.”

Mbake has now changed his commitment date. He originally was going to announce it at the All-American Game on Jan. 8. The early signing period is Dec. 15-17 and so Mbake changed his plans.

“I’m going to sign, commit on the early signing day (Dec.15),” Mbake said.

Any chance of squeezing in one more visit next weekend or is this the only one?

“No sir and I don’t plan on taking any either,” Mbake said.

Freshman wide receiver Ketron Jackson was his player host. Arkansas could lose Treylon Burks to the 2022 NFL Draft and at least two super seniors won’t be back. Thus the opportunity is there for receivers it seems.

“It really just means the opportunity,” Mbake said. “It’s up on me to take the opportunity and how I do it myself.”

Burks was showcased a lot by Arkansas this season giving the talented junior a chance to show what he can do.

“Them showcasing Treylon Burks just means they could showcase me possibly in the future,” Mbake said.

The person throwing the passes to Burks and the others as well as Mbake in 2022 is Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. Mbake met him on the visit.

“Yes sir,” Mbake said. “He’s real good, real big kid. Very mobile. I just know he gets the job done I could tell.”

His season, Mbake had 22 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns while helping North Cobb to a 10-2 record. As a junior in 2020, Mbake had 54 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns.

Click here for his highlights.