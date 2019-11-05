Arkansas Continuing Recruiting Hard, Extending New Offers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has extended some new scholarship offers including a talented defensive end Justin Coates from junior college.
Coates, 6-7, 275, is at East Mississippi State Community College and committed to Colorado on Oct. 7 following an official visit to Boulder the previous weekend.
Oregon and Nebraska joined in extending a recent offer to Coates. Others who have offered are Maryland, Akron, New Mexico, Western Kentucky, Louisiana and Western Illinois.
Coates is a midterm enrollee. This season, he has 30 tackles, including 19 solo, six sacks and two fumble recoveries with both returned for touchdowns. He is originally from Rockford (Ill.) Guilford.
In addition, Arkansas has offered Lake Highland (Texas) wide receiver-tight end Paxton Anderson, 6-4, 207. Anderson is the grandson of Jerry Jones.
As a senior, Anderson has caught 23 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns from Chandler Morris. This season so far in nine games, Morris has completed 150 of 212 passes for 2,496 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 intereptions. He has rushed 73 times for 454 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Anderson, Morris and the Scots (8-1) will face Mansfield Timberview on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in a home game.