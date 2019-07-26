Arkansas’ Cookout Set For Friday Evening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ Woo Pignic cookout is set for today beginning at approximately 4 p.m.

Pullin’ into work ☀️ & 75 in the 4th best place to live in America, BEST in the SEC, with a ton of the top recruits in the country in route to the Hill… great energy in Fayetteville today!! #DiamondGangXX pic.twitter.com/6Q3rqhQnwW — Sean Tuohy Jr. (@SJTuohy) July 26, 2019

Arkansas is expecting to add some commitments to the 2020 class that currently has 14 pledges. In addition, it’s possible Arkansas gets it first members of the Class of 2021.

Even if no one commits today they could jump on board in coming days. But there’s a strong chance Arkansas adds some pledges even today.

Among those on commitment watch are Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland linebacker Aaron Moore, Bryant linebacker Catrell Wallace and the Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff pair of 2021 linebackers Jai and Jalen Jones. There’s others who could pledge as well including Memphis (Tenn.) Central wide receiver Darin Turner.

Among the recruits expected to attend, but not able to make it are Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven linebacker Bryson Eason and Spring (Texas) Klein Oak cornerback Dwight McGlothern. Eason’s ride apparently fell through when his dad had to work.