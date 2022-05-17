FAYETTEVILLE — Cody Kennedy has a chance to sign an offensive line group in the Class of 2023 that would be considered outstanding.

At this time, Kennedy has pledges from Bentonville’s Joey Su’a, 6-5, 315, and Paris (Tenn.) Henry County’s Luke Brown, 6-5, 300. Su’a is vastly underrated as a three-star recruit while Brown is a four-star.

That is a great start for the Hogs. Su’a chose the Hogs over offers from such schools as BYU, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan State and others. Brown chose the Razorbacks over offers from 27 other schools.

Kennedy also has official visits lined up with three other standouts who would push Arkansas over the top on the offensive line recruiting for 2023. Frisco (Texas) Wakeland’s Connor Stroh, 6-7, 345; Pike Road (Ala.) High School’s Vysen Lang, 6-5, 330, and Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding’s Madden Sanker, 6-4, 305. All three are four-star recruits.

Stroh and Sanker are slated to be at Arkansas on official visits June 10-12. Lang is probably taking an official visit to Arkansas when they take on Alabama the Oct. 1 weekend.

Stroh recently released a Top 5 and will visit each other the schools. He will be at Auburn May 20-22, Florida June 3-5, Texas A&M June 17-19 and then finish up at Texas on June 24-26. He was at Arkansas for a Prospect Day in January and then attended the April 16 scrimmage. Stroh narrowed his 18 offers down to five.

Lang named a Top 10 on April 17. He had Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn and LSU on his list. He did an unofficial to Arkansas during spring ball and watched Kennedy work. He had 25 offers to choose from.

Sanker is a highly recruited offensive lineman who is a high four-star prospect. Kennedy has been by South Paulding during the evaluation period that closes on May 31. In addition to his Arkansas official visit, Sanker will trip to Michigan State June 3-5 and then Louisville June 17-19 the week after being in Fayetteville.

If Kennedy can get the majority of his offensive line from this group it should be one of the best in recent history.