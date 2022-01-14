Arkansas’ D-line, Both Current and Future, Could Get Better in Coming Days, Other Prospect Day Tidbits

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas could be adding at least two defensive linemen by Tuesday.

University of Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player, 6-0, 290, is taking an official visit to Arkansas beginning today and then plans to announce a decision on Sunday. He will choose between the Hogs, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Baylor.

Mansfield (Texas) four-star defensive end Kaleb James, 6-5, 250, will be at Arkansas for the Prospect Day on Saturday then announce his decision on Tuesday, which is his 17th birthday. James just recently transferred to Mansfield from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.

In 2021, Player had 49 tackles, including 21 solo, 14 for loss, four sacks, one pass breakup, seven quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered. James also had a very good season. He finished with 105 tackles, 61 solo, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 36 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and five recovered ones.

It appears very likely Jermial Ashley is wearing a big smile on Tuesday after getting good news from both these talented linemen.

Snowy Weather

Snow is in the forecast for Fayetteville and the surrounding areas on Saturday. The forecasts seem to indicate the roads will be too warm for the snow to stick on the streets in Fayetteville. However just the threat of snow is likely to keep some of the prospects away.

At least two of the 2023 commitments are slated to be at the event. Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-5, 315, and Converse (Texas) Judson wide receiver Anthony Evans, 6-0, 160, are scheduled to be at the UA.

In addition to Evans, at least three other Texans in 2023 have indicated they will visit. Two of them have an offer to Arkansas and it would seem the third one very well likely could leave with one. Cypress Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter, 6-3, 240, and Lewisville safety Cameron Jenkins, 6-1, 178, both have offers to Arkansas and others.

Frisco Wakeland offensive tackle Connor Stroh, 6-7, 345, doesn’t have an offer to Arkansas, but once again that could change on Saturday. He holds offers to Texas, Baylor, Florida State, Indiana and SMU.

Some younger recruits from inside the state who hold an offer to the Razorbacks will be at Arkansas on Saturday. They are Malvern Class of 2024 offensive lineman Vinny Winters, 6-4, 310, Little Rock Parkview’s pair of athlete Darien Bennett, 6-1, 220, and safety Omarion Robinson, 6-0, 170. Bennett is Class of 2023 while Robinson is 2025.