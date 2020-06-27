Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn Adds Jonesboro 2022 Standout Josh Hyneman

FAYETTEVILLE — Jonesboro High School Class of 2022 right-handed pitcher Josh Hyneman celebrated his 16th birthday on Saturday by making a commitment to the University of Arkansas baseball program.

Hyneman, 6-3, 275, is a talented football player as well. He was excited to commit to the Hogs on his birthday.

“Arkansas has always just been the school to go to growing up here,” Hyneman said. “Especially considering having such a great baseball and academic program. A lot of my family graduated from the U of A so it has always been one of my greatest interests to be Hog.”

He was recruited by Dave Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs.

“And there was no way I could turn down playing for Coach Van Horn, Coach Hobbs and the Razorbacks,” Hyneman said.

