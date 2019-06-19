Arkansas’ Defensive Line Class of 2020 Could be Shaping up to be Very Talented

By Otis Kirk

Arkansas has a very talented defensive end committed in the Class of 2020 and now it appears they could be on the verge of adding two more standouts on the line.

Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 221, committed to Arkansas on March 9 following an unofficial visit to Fayetteville. Stewart is an outstanding pass rusher and is expected to play rush end for the Hogs.

But it appears the Razorbacks may be positioning themselves to add two very talented four-star recruits in the coming days or weeks. Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll, 6-6, 247, and Houston (Texas) Cy Ridge’s Vernon Broughton, 6-5, 280, may be close to choosing Arkansas.

If so, that would be a huge feat for Chad Morris and his staff because both were rumored headed elsewhere not that long ago. Many had Oklahoma penciled in for Toll and Texas has long thought to be the favorite for Broughton.

Toll visited Arkansas June 12-14 and will be at Tennessee this weekend. Following that at some point he’s expected to make his college decision. He said he has no other official visits scheduled at this time. Arkansas appears to be great shape to snag the state’s top player in 2020. He has over 25 scholarship offers. He helped lead Hazen to a state runner-up finish in 2018.

Toll is a midterm graduate and if he enrolls at Arkansas in January, 2020, he will only be age 17. He will be a young senior. He plays quarterback and defensive end for Hazen. His brother is a policeman in Fayetteville.

Broughton also has over 25 offers. He has taken official visits to Arkansas, LSU, Ohio State and Texas. He will be at Texas A&M this weekend for his final official visit.

It appears that both Arkansas and Texas feel good about their chances to land this talented prize. He is likely to make his decision soon after his visit to College Station.

It appears if Arkansas is able to upset Texas and others to get a commitment from Broughton it will be the fact Morris and his staff were able to make a strong impression on his family during his official visit. Broughton brought a large number of his family members with him to Arkansas for the visit.

Arkansas currently has nine commitments and if they can make that 11 with the additions of Toll and Broughton smiles will be across the faces of Arkansas’ fans in the coming weeks. Those two and Stewart would go very well with the big defensive line class the Hogs signed in 2019.