Arkansas Extends Football Offer to Track Athlete Who Visited Hogs Last Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Katy (Texas) Paetow Class of 2020 wide receiver Johnathan Baker officially visited Arkansas last weekend, but for track and field.

As it turns out, he now also holds a football offer from the Razorbacks. Baker was offered by the football team on Thursday.

I am extremely blessed and honored to receive my first SEC offer from University Of Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗‼️ #WPS pic.twitter.com/kU0hkWVufu — Johnathan Baker (@fvmous03) September 20, 2019

Paetow is off to a 3-0 start this season. Baker has caught eight passes for 184 yards and five touchdowns.

Baker is an All-American in track. He has a long jump of 24 feet, 10 inches and a triple jump of 46’11”.

.@PaetowFootball’s senior WR is off to a terrific start to this season, with 184 yards and five TDs on eight catches. Colleges are starting to take notice! #txhsfb https://t.co/G859QicOqW — Katy Times Sports (@KatyTimesSports) September 15, 2019

He would be on football scholarship if he opted to play both sports in college.