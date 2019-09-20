Arkansas Extends Football Offer to Track Athlete Who Visited Hogs Last Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Katy (Texas) Paetow Class of 2020 wide receiver Johnathan Baker officially visited Arkansas last weekend, but for track and field.
As it turns out, he now also holds a football offer from the Razorbacks. Baker was offered by the football team on Thursday.
Paetow is off to a 3-0 start this season. Baker has caught eight passes for 184 yards and five touchdowns.
Baker is an All-American in track. He has a long jump of 24 feet, 10 inches and a triple jump of 46’11”.
He would be on football scholarship if he opted to play both sports in college.