Arkansas Extends Multiple Offers at Very Productive Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had a very productive Prospect Day on Saturday with several new offers also extended.

The Razorbacks handed out offers to recruits from various classes and states. The Hogs are known to have offered four prospects in 2023, two more in 2024 and two in 2025 though not all the recruits were at the Prospect Day.

In Arkansas, they offered North Little Rock defensive end, edge rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr., 6-6, 245. Rhodes also holds an offer to Memphis. Rhodes is the fifth recruit in 2023 from inside the state to be offered by the Razorbacks.

The Hogs also offered Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore, 6-2, 195, on Saturday. Moore has over 30 offers with Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State and numerous others. One of the top 2023 quarterbacks nationally.

Arkansas jumped into the mix for Mustang (Okla.) Class of 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson, 6-4, 183. He has double-digit offers including one from Oklahoma.

The Razorbacks are trying to land some recruits from Alabama and a new offer went to 2023 defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, 6-4, 260. The four-star from Hewitt-Trussville has over 40 offers.

As expected, the Hogs offered Leeds (Ala.) Class of 2024 defensive end Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 242. He is friends with Gardendale (Ala.) cornerback Dallas Young who is committed to the Razorbacks. He has double-digit offers as well with Georgia and Michigan among them.

In 2024, Arkansas also offered Houston (Texas) Clear Lake safety Damani Maxson, 6-0, 170. Among his other offers are Georgia, Arizona and Arizona State.

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff Class of 2025 linebacker Kelvion Riggins, 6-1, 200, was expected to pick up an offer at the Prospect Day and he did. Oklahoma State, Miami, SMU and Arizona are among the early competition for him.

On Sunday morning, Arkansas also offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy Class of 2025 quarterback Colin Hurley, 6-1, 210. He passed for 2,146 and 24 touchdowns as a freshman while leading his team to a state championship. Hurley has early offers from several schools with Florida, Florida State and Georgia among them. He wasn’t at the Prospect Day, but is in the planning stages to get to Arkansas.

