Arkansas Extends Offer to Class of 2021 Wide Receiver Jaden Bray

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has extended an offer to Norman (Okla.) Class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Jaden Bray.

Bray, 6-3, 192, announced the offer on Twitter Wednesday.

Blessed to receive an ofer from the University of Arkansas @coachjstepp pic.twitter.com/jv74IeZHDC — Jaden Bray (@thejadenbray) May 6, 2020

Arkansas joins Arkansas State, Baylor, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Kansas, SMU, Eastern Michigan, North Texas, Tulsa, Kansas State, Iowa State, Eastern Michigan, Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern Oklahoma State.

As a junior, Bray caught 40 passes for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing one time for eight yards. He returned four kickoffs for 69 yards.