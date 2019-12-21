Breaking News
Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested

Arkansas Extends Offer to Cornerback

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside Class of 2020 three-star cornerback Rashad Battle has been offered by Arkansas.

Battle, 6-3, 185, announced the offer on Twitter.

Battle was committed to Maryland, but opted to reopen his recruiting on Nov. 6. As a senior, Battle finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, two tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.

He holds a long list of offers including recent ones from Virginia Tech, Purdue and Georgia State in addition to Arkansas since his decommitment. Among his other offers are Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Duke South Carolina, Minnesota, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, West Virginia and many others.

Arkansas signed one defensive back in the early signing period. Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star Myles Slusher chose Arkansas over Nebraska, Oregon and UCLA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Pig Trail Video

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss