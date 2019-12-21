Arkansas Extends Offer to Cornerback

FAYETTEVILLE — Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside Class of 2020 three-star cornerback Rashad Battle has been offered by Arkansas.

Battle, 6-3, 185, announced the offer on Twitter.

AGTG…… Blessed to Recieve an offer from The University of Arkansas #WPS pic.twitter.com/jpkkjil0Y8 — 15💉 (@RashadBattle15) December 21, 2019

Battle was committed to Maryland, but opted to reopen his recruiting on Nov. 6. As a senior, Battle finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, two tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.

He holds a long list of offers including recent ones from Virginia Tech, Purdue and Georgia State in addition to Arkansas since his decommitment. Among his other offers are Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Duke South Carolina, Minnesota, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, West Virginia and many others.

Arkansas signed one defensive back in the early signing period. Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star Myles Slusher chose Arkansas over Nebraska, Oregon and UCLA.