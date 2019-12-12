Arkansas Extends Offer to Former Missouri Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended a scholarship offer to Class of 2020 St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Jalen St. Jean.

St. Jean, 6-4, 302, is a four-star recruit with Rivals.com. He announced the offer on Twitter Thursday.

Blessed to Receive a offer from The University of Arkansas #woopig #WPS 🐗🔴 pic.twitter.com/hff42qSlEy — Jalen St John ll (@_JalenSt75) December 12, 2019

He committed to Brad Davis, Arkansas’ new offensive line coach, on July 11 when he was in the same position with Missouri. When Barry Odom was fired at Missouri, St. Jean de-committed on Dec. 1.

St. Jean has already used an official visit to Missouri during the June 21 weekend. He has trips planned to Mississippi State for the Jan. 17 weekend and then at Tennessee the following week.

In addition to the Hogs, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi State, St. Jean holds offers from Iowa State, Washington State, Memphis, Indiana, Ole Miss, Kansas State, Western Michigan, Minnesota, Auburn, MoreHouse College, Nebraska, Purdue, Kansas and Illinois.

St. Jean also doubled up some on defense some this fall seeing action at end. He helped the Titans to a 9-4 mark including a perfect 4-0 in the district.

