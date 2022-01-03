Arkansas Extends Offer to MAC Defensive Player of Year, 3rd. Team All-America Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is losing at least two of its three key linebackers this season and have extended an offer to Miami (Ohio) linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

Pace, 6-0, 239, announced an offer from Arkansas on Monday. He entered the transfer portal on Christmas Eve.

Big Thank you to Miami for everything but it’s time to explore newer options pic.twitter.com/6Hj6n8HVRw — IVAN PACE JR (@ivan_pacejr) December 24, 2021

The former Cincinnati (Ohio) Colerain prep standout had a big season in 2021 being named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year and third-team All-America. This season, Pace had 125 tackles, including 60 solo, four sacks, three pass breakups, one interception a forced fumble.

UPDATED: Pace is headed to Cincinnati

In addition to Arkansas, Pace has offers to Missouri, Miami (Fla.), Cincinnati, LSU and Kansas State.

In 2020, Pace started all three games. Finished the year with 26 tackles and two pass breakups. Pace had 10 tackles versus Ball State and Buffalo.

Played in 13 games in 2019. Led the team with seven sacks and added 19 tackles on the season. Tied an NCAA record with six sacks in a win over Akron. He had a sack in the MAC Championship game and had five tackles at Ball State.

He was a team captain at Colerain High School. Was named Division I Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. That same season he recorded 84 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He also added 1,414 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns that same season while helping lead his team to a 14-1 record and a trip to the state title game.

Arkansas has already added former OU wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and former LSU defensive end Landon Jackson.