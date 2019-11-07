Arkansas Extends Offer to Second Hutchinson CC DB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is continuing to hit the junior college market and now has offered a second Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive back.

The latest offer has gone to Hutchinson’s Jakorian Bennett, 5-11, 193. He tweeted out news of the offer on Thursday.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas!!! #WPS pic.twitter.com/I7zu0RBGPw — Jakorian ³ Bennett (@Jakorian23) November 7, 2019

Bennett has 21 tackles, including 14 solo, in nine games. He also has two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and one pass breakup.

The former Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen football and track standout inked with Hutchinson out of high school.

In addition to Arkansas, Oklahoma offered on Thursday. Other recent offers are from Ole Miss, Miami, Maryland and Houston. He also hold offers from Texas State, New Mexico, Illinois, Kent State, Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Akron, North Carolina Charlotte, SMU, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, New Mexico State, Central Michigan, Jacksonville State, Louisville, Southeast Missouri State, UMass and Mississippi Valley State.

He has taken official visits to Louisville and SMU with one slated for Maryland the Dec. 6 weekend.

Arkansas’ Mark Smith saw Bennett and teammate cornerback Ronald Williams face Highland (Kan.) Community College on Oct. 5. Arkansas offered Williams on Oct. 7. They had previously offered Highland cornerback Brian George.