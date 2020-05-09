Arkansas Extends PWO to Shiloh Christian Wide Receiver Beau Cason For Class of 2020

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas could make a clean sweep of Shiloh Christian’s top two senior wide receivers.

Truitt Tollett, 6-2, 179, has already accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Hogs and on Saturday the other wide receiver, Beau Cason, 6-4, 195, was offered a spot as well.

Blessed to have received a PWO from the University of Arkansas pic.twitter.com/48cGHC8HfE — Beau Cason (@Beau_Cason) May 9, 2020

Cason helped the Saints to a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 2019. He caught 51 passes for 722 yards and nine touchdowns. Cason said Saturday afternoon he will make his decision within the week. He was pleased to get the offer Saturday.

“It means a lot,” Cason said. “I’ve always been an Arkansas fan since I was little. That’s where my dad went.”

Cason talked about his strengths at wide receiver.

“I feel like I do well at catching the ball,” Cason said. “I also feel I’m really good at blocking.”

At his size, Cason has an advantage against defensive backs.

“Yes sir, I can go up and get 50-50 balls,” Cason said.

He is also considering a PWO from Coastal Carolina as well as offers from Mary Hardin-Baylor and Hendrix College.

The Razorbacks currently have at least 13 preferred walk-on commitments.